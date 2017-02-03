Sam Allardyce’s Sunderland Knowledge Gives Us Edge – Crystal Palace Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace skipper Scott Dann feels sure that Eagles boss Sam Allardyce will give the side the inside scoop on Sunderland, something which will be an advantage this weekend.



Dann and Co. host Sunderland at Selhurst Park on Saturday and the clash is already set up to be a six pointer given each side's respective position in the Premier League table; Sunderland are bottom, while Palace are third from bottom.











Allardyce kept Sunderland up last season before having a short spell in charge of England in the summer; he took over at Palace in December and Dann believes the manager's inside knowledge of Sunderland's players can be put to use against the Black Cats.



"Having the manager here now could be an advantage as he’ll know a lot about their squad, and I’m sure he’ll be passing on that expertise to us ahead of kick-off", Dann wrote in his matchday programme column.





"Since he left, they’ve got a new manager and different ideas, but there’s a lot of players still there from his time, and he’ll know a lot about them", the Palace defender added.