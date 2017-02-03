Summer Too Far – Antonio Conte Brushes Off Diego Costa Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has refused to wade into fresh speculation over Diego Costa’s long term future at Stamford Bridge.



Costa was heavily linked with a move to China during the January transfer window after reports of a falling out between Conte and the Chelsea striker but the Spaniard stayed put.











The striker has also resumed his role as the club’s leading man up front and scored last month in their 2-0 win over Hull City but the rumours around his future have refused to go away.



There are fresh reports in Spain that suggest that Costa has agreed personal terms with a Chinese Super League team over a move and is expected to leave the west London club in the summer.





Conte insisted that Costa is currently happy at Chelsea and stressed that he is more interested in concentrating on the present, rather than pondering over what might happen at the end of the season.

The Chelsea boss said in a press conference when questioned about Costa’s future: “I don’t know.



“Every week I have a lot of speculation about Diego. The most important thing is to be focused on this championship [as] we’re in a good position.



“Diego is important for us, he’s happy to stay with us and the summer is far.



“It’s important to stick to the present.”



Costa has scored 15 Premier League goals in 21 appearances for Chelsea this season and is considered vital to their quest to lift the Premier League title in May.

