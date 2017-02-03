Very Positive – Mauricio Pochettino Provides Spurs Update Ahead of Middlesbrough Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has provided a squad update ahead of his side's Premier League meeting against Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane on Saturday.



Spurs will be without full-backs Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier, while winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou is also unavailable to play against Boro, Pochettino has reported.











The Argentine boss told Spurs TV: "Danny Rose had a scan yesterday. Now we need to wait until Monday to see the specialist. N'Koudou and Trippier are out."



Pochettino also provided an update on absentees Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela, while he further revealed that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is back in training and available to play.





"Jan Vertonghen is better and starting to run which is very positive", Pochettino explained.