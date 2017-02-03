Way They Travel, Way They Support – Leeds New Boy Can’t Wait To Experience Whites Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Modou Barrow admits that the passion of the Whites fans is something he is looking forward to enjoying during his stay at Elland Road.



The 24-year-old winger joined Leeds on loan until the end of the season from Swansea City on deadline day and will be looking to boost their chances of promotion to the Premier League.











He has already worked under Garry Monk during their time together at the Liberty Stadium and the Leeds boss did reveal that the winger could make his debut against Huddersfield Town on Sunday.



Barrow has revealed that he is looking forward to playing for Leeds, especially due to the kind of support they enjoy from their fans, home or away, and is excited to enjoy that passion.





He also added that with Leeds looking good at the moment in the Championship, he is keen to provide that extra help to his new team-mates until the end of the season.

When asked what excites him about Leeds, the winger told LUTV: “Like I said before, the crowd, the fans, the way they show up for the club, the way they travel to the away games and they way they support them at home – that’s part of it.



“They are doing really well right now and I am happy for the club right now.



“Hopefully we can push on and give everything by the end of the season.”

