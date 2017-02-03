We’re Not Soft – Rangers Star Defends On The Road Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender James Tavernier insists the Gers are not a soft touch away from Ibrox and says he is unsure why they are struggling so much on their travels.



The Gers were taken apart by Hearts at Tynecastle in midweek and went down to a 4-1 defeat, while if the Scottish Premiership was based soley on away form they would sit fourth in the table and with a goal difference of minus four.











Even during several away games Mark Warburton's team have won they have huffed and puffed and made hard work of the victory.



Tavernier cannot put his finger on why Rangers are a different beast on the road, but he is sure they is no element of softness to the team, with some having accused the Gers of being easily bullied.





"I’m not sure what it is when it comes to the away games, but we certainly need to set things right", the right-back told a press conference.