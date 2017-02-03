West Ham Flop Takes 99% Responsibility For Failed Spell At London Stadium

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United striker Simone Zaza has revealed that he was 99 per cent responsible for his failed spell at the English club.



Zaza joined West Ham from Juventus on a season-long loan deal last summer, but failed to make his mark at the London Stadium.











The Italy international, who did not score a single goal for West Ham, made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers.



As a result, the Premier League outfit cancelled the loan agreement they had with Juventus for Zaza, who joined Valencia for the remainder of the season in January.





And the 25-year-old, who admitted that he struggled to adapt to life in England in every possible aspect, insisted that the fault solely lay with him as he refused to blame anyone else.

"Once I understood that I needed to leave Juventus, I decided to try an adventure abroad and West Ham were one of the teams that I wanted the most”, Zaza told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



"But quickly I didn’t feel great in so many ways – environment, culture, training and nutrition.



"I'm not being a victim, I know that plying your trade as a footballer allows you to earn so much.



"I'm just trying to explain the causes of my failure. I knew I would find some difficulties, but I did not think there could be so many.



"I do not blame anyone, 99 per cent of it was my fault because I was not able to adapt.”



Zaza, whose present contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2020, has 16 caps and a goal for Italy to his name.

