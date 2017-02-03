Yes, They’re Ready – Garry Monk Could Throw Leeds’ Signings Into Huddersfield Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has confirmed that wingers Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow are available to make their debuts on Sunday.



Monk snapped up Pedraza and Barrow on loan deals for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day, the pair moving from Villarreal and Swansea City respectively.











Leeds are next in action on Sunday away at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Monk confirmed he can play the pair if he wishes.



"Liam Cooper is available after suspension, but Charlie Taylor is still not ready", Monk told LUTV, reporting his team news for the Championship game.





"The two new lads are also available, so we have a number of options", the Leeds boss continued.