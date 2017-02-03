Yes, They’re Ready – Garry Monk Could Throw Leeds’ Signings Into Huddersfield Game

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has confirmed that wingers Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow are available to make their debuts on Sunday.
Monk snapped up Pedraza and Barrow on loan deals for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day, the pair moving from Villarreal and Swansea City respectively.
Leeds are next in action on Sunday away at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Monk confirmed he can play the pair if he wishes.
"Liam Cooper is available after suspension, but Charlie Taylor is still not ready", Monk told LUTV, reporting his team news for the Championship game.
"The two new lads are also available, so we have a number of options", the Leeds boss continued.
Monk also explained that Pedraza and Barrow have been welcomed into the group with open arms and have already impressed with their attitude on the training pitch.
"The group have really helped the new boys.
"They are young, hard working and have a lot of potential."
It remains to be seen whether Monk will choose to deploy the pair in a vital Championship clash against Huddersfield.
The Whites sit in fourth spot in the Championship standings, while David Wagner's Huddersfield are fifth.