Celtic Legend Says Bhoys Would Probably Win Treble Without Craig Gordon And Moussa Dembele

Celtic legend David Hay believes the Hoops could have probably gone on to win the treble even if they had lost Moussa Dembele and Craig Gordon in the recently ended January transfer window.



Brendan Rodgers’ team are yet to lose a domestic game this season, with Dembele and Gordon contributing significantly at either end of the pitch.











The duo were linked with Chelsea in January; Blues boss Antonio Conte insisted on Friday that he was never interested in signing Dembele, but admitted that his side did try to sign Gordon.



And Hay thinks Celtic, who have already won the Scottish League Cup and are 25 points clear at the top of the league, could have possibly lifted the Scottish Cup too even if Dembele and Gordon left the club last month.





“Brendan Rodgers doesn’t need anyone for the domestic front, and even if he had lost Dembele and Gordon, Celtic would still go on and win the league at a canter and probably the treble too”, he wrote in his column in the Glasgow Evening Times.

“The fact that Dembele is still here, it augers well for the Champions League group stages and is far more important than anyone else coming in.”



Hay further added that it was refreshing to see Celtic keeping hold of their prized asset Dembele, despite interest from south of the border.



“Celtic don’t need the money, and with the talent that Dembele has, his price is only going to escalate as each passing window comes”, he continued.



“He’s only going to improve at Celtic. It may come to a point where the player himself will push for a move, but it doesn’t seem to be in his thoughts at the moment.



“So, the attitude of the player, the stance taken by the club and the fact they sent out a clear signal that they won’t be bullied into selling their best talent, was all hugely refreshing.”

