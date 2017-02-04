Celtic Target Close To Big Money Chinese Super League Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic linked midfielder Hernanes is set to move to Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune, something which will net him a lucrative contract.



The Brazilian midfielder was linked with both Celtic and Genoa during the final days of the January transfer window, before Juventus assessed the situation and decided Hernanes would stay put. In recent days Sao Paulo have been taking soundings about signing him.











The Italian champions have now changed their stance and are accepting a bid of an initial €8m and a further €2m in bonus payments, according to Sky Italia.



And Hernanes will be well rewarded for agreeing to make the move to China, as he will earn between €8m and €9m per year at Hebei.





Hernanes is tipped to put the finishing touches to the move soon, which should see him sign a two-year contract.