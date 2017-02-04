David Wagner Sends Message To Huddersfield Fans Ahead of Leeds Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has called on the club's fans to take the atmosphere to the next level when his side take on Leeds United on Sunday.



The John Smith’s Stadium was buzzing on Thursday during the Terriers’ 3-1 win over league leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.











And Wagner urged the supporters to take the decibel levels a notch higher in the Yorkshire derby against the Whites at the weekend.



The 45-year-old went on to add that his side want to feed off the energy from the stands and put in an impressive performance in the crucial upcoming Championship clash such as they did against Brighton earlier in the week.





“No, better”, Wagner said in his pre-match press conference on Friday, when asked if he is expecting the fans to play a similar role against Leeds.

“They should come to the next level, it’s Leeds United.



“So, I would be disappointed if they are not on the next level.



“I trust them and I’m totally sure that they will be on the next level.



“This will be an extraordinary atmosphere on Sunday from the stands.



“And then we will take exactly what we did yesterday – [take] this energy from the stands and make sure we play as energetically as we did yesterday or hopefully [take it to] the next level.”



Leeds, who edged out Blackburn Rovers 2-1 earlier on Wednesday, presently find themselves fourth in the league table with 54 points from 29 games.



Huddersfield Town are just two points behind in fifth place, but Wagner’s team have a game in hand.

