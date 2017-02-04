Even His Team-Mates Know He’s Cult Hero – Leeds Legend Says Pontus Jansson Signing Is Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the news of Pontus Jansson joining the club on a permanent contract will lift the whole team as he feels the defender is a huge figure inside Elland Road.



The Yorkshire giants confirmed earlier this week that the defender has agreed to join Leeds on a permanent three-year contract in the summer.











Currently on loan from Torino, he will be confirmed as a Leeds player at the end of the season and the news has come as a huge boost for the club who are pushing to achieve promotion to the Premier League this term.



Gray admits that the defender has attained cult status at Elland Road since joining the club last summer and the importance of his presence means that the news of him committing his future to Leeds will lift every one of his team-mates.





The former Whites winger told LUTV: “The thing about him signing just now is that everybody knows he is a cult figure, he is a fan’s favourite and it will give everybody a lift.

“It will give his team-mates a lift as well as they know that the crowd will be right behind them because he is a big figure within the football club.



“He is a great signing for the football club and he will be delighted himself as it’s all settled now.”



Gray also urged Jansson to continue to improve his game as he feels there are still areas of his play that could be worked upon for him to become a top class defender.



“And hopefully he will keep on improving as that’s what he needs to do.



"There are certain aspects of his game, he will know, he is going to have to keep working on to become a top player.”

