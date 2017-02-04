Finishing 40 Points Behind Celtic Would Be Embarrassing For Rangers Feels Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton believes there is no long-term planning in place at Rangers, with the former Celtic star insisting that the Gers’ gap with the Hoops will widen next season if things remain the same.



Mark Warburton’s team, who were thrashed 4-1 by Hearts earlier in the week, presently find themselves in second spot in the Scottish Premiership table with 42 points from 23 games, a staggering 25 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Celtic.











It has been time and again suggested by many that Rangers, who won promotion last term, could call this season a success if they manage to finish in second spot.



But Sutton thinks it would be totally unacceptable and embarrassing for Rangers if they end up finishing 30 to 40 points behind Celtic.





The former striker, who feels Warburton is not on the same wavelength as Rangers’ hierarchy and the fans, explained that the Gers’ gap with Celtic could become wider next season if things do not change at Ibrox.

“There is a disconnect between the manager and his board and now the manager and the supporters”, he wrote in his column in the Daily Record.



“There is no long-term plan in place and as it stands the gap with Celtic is going to be even wider next season.



“Warburton can hang on to second all he likes but finishing 30-40 points behind is unacceptable and should be embarrassing.



“He can’t play the money card when it comes to Celtic when his club have five times the budget of Aberdeen and Hearts.



“Warburton can talk all he likes about development but when you add it all together the only conclusion to come to is he won’t be around Ibrox to see it.”



Rangers have been criticised for snapping up Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman on loan from Arsenal and Bournemouth respectively in January as many believe the deals lack long-term ambition.

