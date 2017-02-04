Game Plan Delivered Perfectly Beams Slaven Bilic As West Ham Beat Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic says his side put their game plan into practice perfectly at St. Mary's, after they ran out comfortable 3-1 winners over Southampton.



The Saints did take the lead on home turf after new signing Manolo Gabbiadini struck with 12 minutes on the clock. However, the lead did not last long as Andy Carroll took advantage of good work from Pedro Obiang to level the game in the 14th minute.











Obiang then drilled a low shot into the back of the net a minute before half time to put the visitors in charge, while West Ham then made it 3-1 in the 52nd minute after a Mark Noble free-kick took a deflection and went in.



The Hammers saw out the match and claimed all three points, bouncing back quickly from a midweek loss against Manchester City.





For Bilic, his side got their just rewards for sticking to the game plan laid down before the game.