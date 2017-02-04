Game Plan Delivered Perfectly Beams Slaven Bilic As West Ham Beat Southampton

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic says his side put their game plan into practice perfectly at St. Mary's, after they ran out comfortable 3-1 winners over Southampton.
The Saints did take the lead on home turf after new signing Manolo Gabbiadini struck with 12 minutes on the clock. However, the lead did not last long as Andy Carroll took advantage of good work from Pedro Obiang to level the game in the 14th minute.
Obiang then drilled a low shot into the back of the net a minute before half time to put the visitors in charge, while West Ham then made it 3-1 in the 52nd minute after a Mark Noble free-kick took a deflection and went in.
The Hammers saw out the match and claimed all three points, bouncing back quickly from a midweek loss against Manchester City.
For Bilic, his side got their just rewards for sticking to the game plan laid down before the game.
"The guys were fantastic, we had a game plan and they executed it in the best way. We were solid behind the ball, we kept the ball, attacked well and it was a great team performance", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"We have a team that is working hard for each other.
"We have a brilliant atmosphere in the dressing room, not because [Dimitri] Payet left, but because we have won six of nine.
"It is a crazy league and there are 42 points to play for.
"There are crazy results and that is why we have to keep playing as we are", Bilic added.
West Ham are now into the Premier League's top ten and sit in ninth spot with 31 points from 24 games.