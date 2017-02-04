XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2017 - 16:33 GMT

Hugo Lloris Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Middlesbrough Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane in a Premier League game this afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino's men stuttered to a draw away at struggling Sunderland in midweek and with Chelsea having won the day's earlier game against Arsenal know they cannot afford to drop points against Aitor Karanka's men.




To get the job done, Pochettino picks Harry Kane to lead the attack, with support from Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli. Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama will look to control midfield, while at the back, Eric Dier slots in alongside Toby Alderweireld. Hugo Lloris is between the sticks.

Off the bench, the Argentine can call for Vincent Janssen if he needs to introcude another striking option, while Moussa Sissoko is also available.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Middlesbrough

Lloris (c), Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Dembele, Wanyama, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Onomah, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen
 