Hugo Lloris Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Middlesbrough Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane in a Premier League game this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino's men stuttered to a draw away at struggling Sunderland in midweek and with Chelsea having won the day's earlier game against Arsenal know they cannot afford to drop points against Aitor Karanka's men.











To get the job done, Pochettino picks Harry Kane to lead the attack, with support from Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli. Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama will look to control midfield, while at the back, Eric Dier slots in alongside Toby Alderweireld. Hugo Lloris is between the sticks.



Off the bench, the Argentine can call for Vincent Janssen if he needs to introcude another striking option, while Moussa Sissoko is also available.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Middlesbrough



Lloris (c), Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Dembele, Wanyama, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Onomah, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

