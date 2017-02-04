I Know Leeds United Players Hungry For Modern Era – Modou Barrow

Follow @insidefutbol





Modou Barrow believes Leeds United have been showing great character and a winning mentality over the last few months and feels the key is to hold on to that for the rest of the season.



Barrow has joined a Leeds United side on deadline day who are flying high in the Championship table and in the thick of a fierce fight to achieve promotion to the Premier League.











Within touching distance of the top two, Leeds are also in the race for automatic promotion spot and the Whites new boy admits there is a strong mentality in the squad.



He believes Garry Monk’s side have been showing guts, gumption and a winning attitude, which he feels shows that the current crop of Leeds players are keen to usher in the modern era at Elland Road.





The winger is of the opinion that the Leeds players are desperate to get things in order for the club this season and feels that they just need to hold on to the right attitude to achieve their goals.

Barrow told LUTV: “I think they have been showing character in the past few months.



“They are showing winning mentality and they are showing that they want this modern era; yesterday, I could see it in their game.



“In the games I have watched in TV, they have showed that they really want this and so I think it is just about keeping that mentality to try to do it for the city and the fans.



“They are a club who belong to the Premier League, with all the crowd and everything.”

