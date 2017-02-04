I’ve Never Seen Jurgen Klopp So Low – Liverpool Legend Says German Might Question Methods

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ray Houghton thinks that Jurgen Klopp has been left at his lowest point as Reds boss after watching his side lose 2-0 away at Hull City.



Klopp's men were dire in the first half at the KCOM Stadium, ultimately conceding just before half time to go in behind at the break.











Liverpool did improve in the second half, but as they looked for an equaliser took risks and were picked off by Hull, who scored again with six minutes left to completely kill off the visitors; the Reds ended with 72 per cent possession, but could not score.



Klopp's side have now won just one game in their last ten and have not won a league fixture in 2017, something which means they are at serious risk of dropping out of the top four.





The German cut a downbeat figure after the game and Houghton says he has never seen Klopp so low; he believes Klopp may be questioning his methods.