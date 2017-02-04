I’ve Never Seen Jurgen Klopp So Low – Liverpool Legend Says German Might Question Methods

Liverpool legend Ray Houghton thinks that Jurgen Klopp has been left at his lowest point as Reds boss after watching his side lose 2-0 away at Hull City.
Klopp's men were dire in the first half at the KCOM Stadium, ultimately conceding just before half time to go in behind at the break.
Liverpool did improve in the second half, but as they looked for an equaliser took risks and were picked off by Hull, who scored again with six minutes left to completely kill off the visitors; the Reds ended with 72 per cent possession, but could not score.
Klopp's side have now won just one game in their last ten and have not won a league fixture in 2017, something which means they are at serious risk of dropping out of the top four.
The German cut a downbeat figure after the game and Houghton says he has never seen Klopp so low; he believes Klopp may be questioning his methods.
"That's the most down I've ever seen Jurgen Klopp", Houghton said on LFC TV.
"It looks like he's questioning himself behind the scenes, is he giving the right information, are the players taking it on board.
"It seems for the big games that is not a problem."
Now Liverpool are looking ahead to meeting Tottenham Hotspur and Houghton admits it is a huge game now.
"He'll want to get a good week's training and get them focused for this game against Tottenham which takes on even more significance now.
"It's a game they have to win because the longer that run without a win in the league goes, five now since the start of January, you want to nip that in the bud quickly", he added.