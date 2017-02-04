XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/02/2017 - 14:05 GMT

Joe Garner Starts – Rangers Team vs Ross County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Ross County
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their side to lock horns with Ross County at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

Gers boss Mark Warburton is feeling the pressure after his men were crushed 4-1 at Hearts in midweek and will be looking for an instant reaction from his side, who are now a huge 25 points behind league leaders Celtic.




To see off Ross County, Warburton picks Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while Philippe Senderos and Clint Hill are the central defensive pairing. Emerson Hyndman lines up in midfield, as does fellow loanee Jon Toral, while Kenny Miller, Joe Garner and Barrie McKay are the front three.

On the bench the Rangers manager has Joe Dodoo and Martyn Waghorn if he needs to bring on further strikers, while Harry Forrester is also an attacking option.

 


Rangers Team vs Ross County

Foderingham; Tavernier, Senderos, Hill, Wallace; Hyndman, Toral, Holt; Miller, Garner, McKay

Substitutes: Alnwick, Hodson, Wilson, Halliday, Forrester, Dodoo, Waghorn
 