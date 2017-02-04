XRegister
04/02/2017 - 21:05 GMT

Leeds Legend Points To Garry Monk Inspired Mentality For Whites Digging Out Wins

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes a strong mentality is pushing the Whites to win a few of the games in which their performances were not up to scratch.

A win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night helped Leeds to consolidate their position in the top six and remain fourth in the Championship table.




Firmly in contention for promotion to the Premier League this season, Leeds have not been playing at their best for the last few games but have managed to keep on clocking up points.

And Gray feels it is down to the strong mentality that Garry Monk has managed to instil into his squad, which means the team are feeling confident about winning in most of the games they are going into.
 


He admits that the defeat at Sutton United last weekend was tough to take, but feels that it was only a blip as Leeds have looked a formidable team over the past few months in the Championship.  

The former winger told LUTV: “Garry has himself said on numerous occasions that the squad are getting stronger, the mentality is good within the club, they think they can go on and win games and they are proving it.

“That’s the thing about it, they are getting results.

"People were talking about that the team had to bounce back after the game against Sutton United, but that team didn’t have to bounce back, the club did.

“That team have only lost a couple of games in 16 so they have been playing well.

"Even if they have not been performing well on certain occasions, they have still managed to get results.”

Leeds will be looking to keep their run going in the Championship when they travel away to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
 