Leeds United Fans, You’re Going To Enjoy Me – Whites New Boy’s Message

Modou Barrow has promised the Leeds United fans that they will enjoy watching him play for the Whites this season.



Leeds snapped up the 24-year-old winger on loan from Swansea on deadline day as they added a couple of key players to their squad in the final hours of the winter transfer window.











With already a few wingers in the squad, Barrow is expected to face competition to get into Garry Monk’s team, but the Gambian has promised that he is going to excite the Leeds fans with his incisive play on the flanks.



Barrow pointed to the attributes he is going to bring to Monk’s team with his pace and ability to create chances and is hopeful that he will mark a mark on the Leeds supporters.





Asked what the Leeds fans can expect from him, the winger told LUTV: “They are going to enjoy watching me play.

“They are going to see some quick sprints, running up, taking on defenders, try to create chances and score some goals.



“So hopefully they will enjoy seeing me play before the season ends.”



Barrow will be hoping to make his debut and leave an early impression on the Leeds fans when his side take on Huddersfield Town on Sunday at the John Smith's Stadium.

