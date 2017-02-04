XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2017 - 13:09 GMT

Leeds United Fans, You’re Going To Enjoy Me – Whites New Boy’s Message

 




Modou Barrow has promised the Leeds United fans that they will enjoy watching him play for the Whites this season.

Leeds snapped up the 24-year-old winger on loan from Swansea on deadline day as they added a couple of key players to their squad in the final hours of the winter transfer window.




With already a few wingers in the squad, Barrow is expected to face competition to get into Garry Monk’s team, but the Gambian has promised that he is going to excite the Leeds fans with his incisive play on the flanks.

Barrow pointed to the attributes he is going to bring to Monk’s team with his pace and ability to create chances and is hopeful that he will mark a mark on the Leeds supporters.
 


Asked what the Leeds fans can expect from him, the winger told LUTV: “They are going to enjoy watching me play.  

“They are going to see some quick sprints, running up, taking on defenders, try to create chances and score some goals.

“So hopefully they will enjoy seeing me play before the season ends.”

Barrow will be hoping to make his debut and leave an early impression on the Leeds fans when his side take on Huddersfield Town on Sunday at the John Smith's Stadium.
 