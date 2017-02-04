XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2017 - 14:01 GMT

Lucas Leiva Starts – Liverpool Team vs Hull City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hull City vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Hull City in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Reds stopped the rot by holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in their last game in midweek, but have still not won in the league in 2017 and have only won one of their last nine matches in all competitions, that coming in the FA Cup at League Two outfit Plymouth Argyle.




Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for his men to turn the tide this afternoon against Marco Silva's Hull and to get the job done he picks Simon Mignolet between the sticks, with Lucas Leiva and Joel Matip the central defensive pairing. Jordan Henderson will look to control midfield, along with Emre Can, while Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, along with Sadio Mane, are the attacking threats.

Off the bench, the German can call for Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi if needed, while Georginio Wijnaldum is another option.

 


Liverpool Team vs Hull City

Mignolet, Clyne, Lucas, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Origi, Sturridge
 