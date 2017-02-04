Lucas Leiva Starts – Liverpool Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hull City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Hull City in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Reds stopped the rot by holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in their last game in midweek, but have still not won in the league in 2017 and have only won one of their last nine matches in all competitions, that coming in the FA Cup at League Two outfit Plymouth Argyle.











Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for his men to turn the tide this afternoon against Marco Silva's Hull and to get the job done he picks Simon Mignolet between the sticks, with Lucas Leiva and Joel Matip the central defensive pairing. Jordan Henderson will look to control midfield, along with Emre Can, while Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, along with Sadio Mane, are the attacking threats.



Off the bench, the German can call for Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi if needed, while Georginio Wijnaldum is another option.



Liverpool Team vs Hull City



Mignolet, Clyne, Lucas, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Origi, Sturridge

