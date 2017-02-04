XRegister
06 October 2016

04/02/2017 - 13:03 GMT

Mark Warburton Can’t Keep Saying He’s Learning – Chris Sutton

 




Former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes Mark Warburton is under pressure at Rangers, despite what he may say, following the Gers' crushing at Tynecastle against Hearts in midweek.

The Light Blues were completely outplayed and thrashed 4-1 by Hearts as they now trail league leaders and fierce rivals Celtic by a whopping 25 points.




And Sutton believes Warburton’s refusal to learn from his tactical flaws is the reason behind Rangers’ poor results against big teams this season, which was evident yet again at Tynecastle.

The 43-year-old went on to add that while Hearts boss Ian Cathro played to the conditions and comprehensively beat Rangers, Warburton’s tactics were questionable and stressed the Englishman cannot keep going on about learning.
 


“Warburton’s tactics have also been under the microscope”, he wrote in his column in the Daily Record.

“You can’t keep going on about learning from mistakes.

"That doesn’t wash when they keep making the same ones over and over again.

“I had to laugh the other night.

"There was Ian Cathro, the supposed laptop nerd, the idealist and fantasist, and yet it was the Hearts head coach who went back to basics.

“There were a few things early on with high pressing but it was mostly a good old-fashioned 4-4-2 that won him the game.

“Cathro played the conditions – and got the rewards. Warburton stuck with his plan and even his substitutions were all like for like.

“That’s why he keeps losing in the big games away from home. Warburton can say he’s not under pressure all he likes but he knows that couldn’t be further from the case.”

Warburton came in for criticism for substituting Rangers’ goalscorer Emerson Hyndman in the second half, with the scoreline then being 3-1 in favour of Hearts.

Rangers will look to regroup and return to winning ways when they take on Ross County later in the day.
 