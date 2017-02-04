XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2017 - 11:35 GMT

Pedro Rodriguez Starts – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Antonio Conte has announced his Chelsea squad for his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge later this afternoon.

As expected the Chelsea boss has not made any major changes to the side that earned a point at Liverpool in midweek and has gone with the same back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill with Victor Moses and Marco Alonso playing as wing-backs.




Cesc Fabregas will again have to remain content with a place on the bench with Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante playing as the midfield two for Chelsea again. Pedro and Eden Hazard are part of the front three led by Diego Costa in the centre forward’s role. Willian has dropped down to the bench with Nathaniel Chalobah and Michy Batshuayi for company.

A win over Arsenal could help Chelsea knock out their London rivals out of the title race as they would be able to open up a 12-point gap with the Gunners.

 


Chelsea Team vs Arsenal

Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard, Costa

Substitutes: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi
 