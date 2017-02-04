Pedro Rodriguez Starts – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Antonio Conte has announced his Chelsea squad for his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge later this afternoon.



As expected the Chelsea boss has not made any major changes to the side that earned a point at Liverpool in midweek and has gone with the same back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill with Victor Moses and Marco Alonso playing as wing-backs.











Cesc Fabregas will again have to remain content with a place on the bench with Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante playing as the midfield two for Chelsea again. Pedro and Eden Hazard are part of the front three led by Diego Costa in the centre forward’s role. Willian has dropped down to the bench with Nathaniel Chalobah and Michy Batshuayi for company.



A win over Arsenal could help Chelsea knock out their London rivals out of the title race as they would be able to open up a 12-point gap with the Gunners.



Chelsea Team vs Arsenal



Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard, Costa



Substitutes: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

