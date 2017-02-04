Really Nice Guys – Leeds United New Boy Pleased With Welcome

Follow @insidefutbol





Modou Barrow admits that he has found a positive atmosphere at Elland Road in his first few days as a Leeds United player.



Leeds signed the 24-year-old Gambia winger on a season-long loan deal from Swansea City on deadline day as they scrambled to complete a couple of deals in the final hours of the window.











The winger trained with the first team squad after Leeds’ 2-1 win over Blackburn earlier in the week and while most of the regular players were not in training, Barrow admits that he has found a good atmosphere in and around Elland Road.



He also added that the squad are pushing each other to achieve Leeds’ goals this term and there is a positive atmosphere inside the club.





The Leeds new boy told LUTV: “The environment is good with a lot of good guys back there.

“I didn’t train with everyone because obviously some of them played the game yesterday [Wednesday night] so I just trained with some of the guys who didn’t play.



“But I met all the guys at the hotel and they are really nice guys and the training today was really good.



“Everybody was pushing and it looks really positive.”



Barrow could be making his debut when Leeds take on Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby at the Kirklees Stadium on Sunday.

