04/02/2017 - 14:02 GMT

Robert Snodgrass Plays – West Ham Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially confirmed their starting team and substitutes to take on Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in a Premier League game this afternoon.

Slaven Bilic's men go into the match on the back of a crushing 4-0 home drubbing against Manchester City in midweek and the Hammers will be desperate to bounce back quickly on the south coast.




In an effort to do just that, Bilic trusts in in-form striker Andy Carroll to lead the line, while Michail Antonio will also be aiming to cause an attacking threat. Mark Noble captains West Ham from midfield, while Jose Fonte lines up in defence against his former club, alongside Winston Reid. Robert Snodgrass is included from the off, while Sofiane Feghouli also plays.

Off the bench, the Croatian tactician can call for Jonathan Calleri and Ashley Fletcher if he needs to chase the game at any point, while Manuel Lanzini is available to bring on.

 


West Ham United Team vs Southampton

Randolph, Kouyate, Reid, Fonte, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Antonio, Carroll

Substitutes: Adrian, Collins, Fernandes, Quina, Lanzini, Calleri, Fletcher
 