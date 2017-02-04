Second Half Response Superb, Could Have Scored Five – Mark Warburton As Rangers Draw With Ross County

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Mark Warburton feels his players produced a superb response in the second half of their 1-1 draw with Ross County at Ibrox and insists on another day his men could have scored five.



The Gers began brightly, but were stunned with Ross County took the lead through Alex Schalk in the 18th minute, Schalk got on the end of a good ball from Jim O'Brien to beat Wes Foderingham in the Rangers goal.











The goal affected Rangers, who were poor afterwards. But Warburton's men upped their game in the second half and equalised through Lee Wallace in the 71st minute.



The draw though sees Aberdeen leapfrog Rangers into second spot, with a game in hand, and the pressure has been cranked up a notch on Warburton.





But the Ranagers manager cannot see too much to criticise and insisted that he was delighted with the response from his players in the second half.