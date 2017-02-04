Theo Walcott Starts – Arsenal Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Chelsea in a vital Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has decided to start with in-form forward Alexis Sanchez, who will lead the line while, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal form the back four in front of custodian Petr Cech. On the other hand, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Francis Coquelin, Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi constitute the midfield.











Wenger has an experienced bench at his disposal as he can turn to Olivier Giroud if he needs to turn the match, while Danny Welbeck is another option for the French manager.



Arsenal, who are currently third in the Premier League with 47 points from 23 games, lost their previous outing 2-1 at home to Watford.



Arsenal Team vs Chelsea



Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Ozil, Walcott, Iwobi, Sanchez



Substitutes: Ospina, Gabriel, Welbeck, Giroud, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Reine-Adelaide

