Tottenham Hotspur Haven’t Lost Interest In Spanish Starlet, Summer Swoop Eyed

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez this summer, according to Spanish daily Malaga Hoy.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of the 21-year-old, with the north London club being linked with making a move for the starlet last summer.











However, he joined Malaga from Barcelona on a three-year deal and has been in fine form for his new employers since making the switch.



Sandro has thus far made 18 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign for Malaga, scoring nine times and setting up two goals.





It has been claimed that Tottenham have sent scouts to Malaga regularly this season to watch the forward in action at close quarters as Pochettino believes he could be an ideal fit in the Premier League due to his abilities.

Sandro’s rumoured release clause stands at €6m, an amount Malaga have neither confirmed nor denied.



The Spanish outfit are aware that Sandro is drawing interest from other clubs as they are determined to keep hold of him, knowing that the youngster fits well into their side and likes life in the city.



Sandro’s present contract with Malaga runs until 2019.

