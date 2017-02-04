Trust Me, I Love Competition – Leeds United Star Will Fight For Place In Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Modou Barrow has insisted that he feels motivated by competition from good players and is looking forward to playing regularly for the Whites.



The Gambian joined Leeds on deadline day on a season-long loan deal from Swansea City after falling out of favour with new Swans boss Paul Clement.











Making 18 appearances for Swansea in the Premier League this season, the winger was a regular until recently at the Liberty Stadium and will be looking forward to playing more often at Leeds.



Barrow admits that he joined Leeds to play more football and is keen to give his 100 per cent to help the Whites achieve their goals, which is to achieve promotion to the Premier League this term.





The 24-yar-old told LUTV: “Obviously I have come here to play and give 100 per cent when I am on the pitch for the boys.

“I am here to play, to fight until the end because we are in a good position and the only thing I can do is to push on more than 100 per cent and try to give everything.”



With players such as Stuart Dallas and Hadi Sacko in the squad, there is expected to be intense competition for places on the flanks, but Barrow admits that he feels motivated when challenged for a place in the team by good players.



“Yes, it’s always nice to have competition with good players because it motivates you to do more on the pitch and in the training ground.



“I am guy who loves competition with good wingers.”

