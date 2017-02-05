XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/02/2017 - 21:24 GMT

David Wagner, You Caused The Chaos – Leeds United Star Blames Huddersfield Boss

 




Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley has accused Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner of lacking class and laid the blame for the chaos at the end of the clash between the two clubs squarely at the German's door.

A hard fought derby at the John Smith's Stadium looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw as the minutes ticked down, but up popped Huddersfield's Michael Hefele in the 89th minute to fire in the winner for the hosts.




Wagner set off to celebrate with his players and on the way back was involved in a confontation with Leeds boss Garry Monk, barging into the Whites boss. Both sides' players then became involved as scuffles broke out next to the technical area.
 


Both Monk and Wagner were sent to the stands, but Bartley says the blame for what happened lies with the Huddersfield boss alone.

"For me, their manager has lacked a bit of class and caused the chaos that happened", Bartley told BBC Radio Leeds, before adding he told Wagner he should have shown respect.

"I said to him that he should have showed more respect to us, to his players and to football – football is a game of respect."

However, Bartley makes no bones about the fact that Huddersfield deserved the win on the day, with the centre-back explaining Leeds were well below their best.

"I didn't think we played very well – they were the better team.

"But we've had games before where we didn't play well and we dug in and got a point.

"I thought that would happen towards the end, but we never seemed to be able to break their lines", he added.

Leeds have now lost three of their last five games in all competitions.
 