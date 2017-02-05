He’s Electric, He’ll Have Impact – Leeds United Star Impressed With New Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley believes new signing Modou Barrow can have a big impact at Elland Road.



Barrow joined Leeds on transfer deadline day at the end of January from Swansea City, signing a loan deal to run through until the end of the season, and is well known to Bartley, who is also on loan from the Swans.











The winger, who worked with current Whites boss Garry Monk at Swansea, was given his first taste of life as a Leeds player on Sunday when he was brought off the bench in his side's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town.



Bartley admits he is impressed with the new boy and he has no doubt that Barrow can have a big say in Leeds' fortunes in the Championship this season.





"Mo Barrow is very direct – he has great pace, is electric and can have a massive impact", he told BBC Radio Leeds.