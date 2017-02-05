How Teams Play Against Rangers Is Shock Admits Gers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Jon Toral admits he has been shocked by just how much teams raise their game against Rangers, conceding it is something he must get used to.



The Spanish midfielder joined Rangers on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season in the January transfer window and is already having an impact at Ibrox.











However, despite Toral's best efforts he could not stop Rangers drawing 1-1 at home against Ross County on Saturday, something which has seen the Gers drop to third in the Scottish Premiership.



Toral is still getting used to Scottish football and admits he has been surprised by how every side go at full tilt against the Gers, even though he had been warned.





"Every team who play Rangers goes 100% because it is Rangers", he told Rangers TV.