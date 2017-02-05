Humility, Respect, Class – Garry Monk Blasts David Wagner Following Leeds’ Loss At Huddersfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk admits he was not happy with David Wagner's behaviour after his side lost 2-1 to the German's Huddersfield Town outfit this afternoon.



Loanee Izzy Brown, on off the bench, put Huddersfield ahead in the 27th minute, but it was not a lead which lasted long as Chris Wood struck following a set piece for the Whites in the 35th minute.











As Huddersfield pushed for the win and tempers flared, they came up trumps with Michael Hefele getting on the end of a deflected effort from Aaron Mooy to grab the winner in the 89th minute.



Wagner ran to celebrate with his players and on the way back to his technical area barged into Monk.





The two managers squared up, while both sets of players then become involved in scuffles next to the technical area.