Humility, Respect, Class – Garry Monk Blasts David Wagner Following Leeds’ Loss At Huddersfield

Leeds United boss Garry Monk admits he was not happy with David Wagner's behaviour after his side lost 2-1 to the German's Huddersfield Town outfit this afternoon.
Loanee Izzy Brown, on off the bench, put Huddersfield ahead in the 27th minute, but it was not a lead which lasted long as Chris Wood struck following a set piece for the Whites in the 35th minute.
As Huddersfield pushed for the win and tempers flared, they came up trumps with Michael Hefele getting on the end of a deflected effort from Aaron Mooy to grab the winner in the 89th minute.
Wagner ran to celebrate with his players and on the way back to his technical area barged into Monk.
The two managers squared up, while both sets of players then become involved in scuffles next to the technical area.
Both Monk and Wagner were sent to the stands for the lengthy amount of stoppage time which was added on, as Huddersfield held on to win 2-1.
Monk blasted Wagner after the match, insisting that he had to stand up for his values.
"I can only speak for myself and in my world where I've been brought up my values are to have humility, have respect and have a bit of class", Monk said on Sky Sports.
"When I don't see that then I feel it upon myself to see that put right.
"It is what it is.
"I don't make anything of it to be fair.
"I live by my values, which I hold dearly to myself and my team. And when we see that against us, obviously it's not a good thing to see."
Huddersfield have leapfrogged Leeds into fourth place in the Championship table following their win over Monk's men.