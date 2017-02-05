XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2017 - 21:07 GMT

If Unlucky Draws Were Wins Think Of Where We’d Be – Jose Mourinho Hails Man Utd Win At Leicester

 




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his side's 3-0 win away at Leicester City was important, while he mused just how better off the Red Devils would be if their draws had instead been wins.

Mourinho was determined for his side to take full advantage of Arsenal and Liverpool dropping points on Saturday and the Red Devils piled the pressure on last season's champions Leicester at the King Power Stadium.




Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed the visitors the advantage in the 42nd minute before Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubled Manchester United's lead a minute before the break.

Juan Mata then drove a dagger into any Leicester hopes of a comeback when he made it 3-0 just four minutes into the second half.
 


It was easy work for Manchester United and while they continue to sit in sixth spot in the Premier League, they are now just one point off fifth placed Liverpool and two off fourth placed Arsenal.

Mourinho admits that taking all three points was crucial, but mused just how much better Manchester United's league placing would be if they had transferred the draws in their long unbeaten run into wins.

"It was really important for us", he told the BBC.

"We lost two points in last match at home and had three consecutive draws so we needed the points.

"I am happy", Mourinho continued.

"We don't have a league defeat since October and if we tried to transform the unlucky draws to victories, we would be in an amazing position."

Next up for the Red Devils is a visit from Watford next Saturday.
 

 