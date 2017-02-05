If Unlucky Draws Were Wins Think Of Where We’d Be – Jose Mourinho Hails Man Utd Win At Leicester

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his side's 3-0 win away at Leicester City was important, while he mused just how better off the Red Devils would be if their draws had instead been wins.



Mourinho was determined for his side to take full advantage of Arsenal and Liverpool dropping points on Saturday and the Red Devils piled the pressure on last season's champions Leicester at the King Power Stadium.











Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed the visitors the advantage in the 42nd minute before Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubled Manchester United's lead a minute before the break.



Juan Mata then drove a dagger into any Leicester hopes of a comeback when he made it 3-0 just four minutes into the second half.





It was easy work for Manchester United and while they continue to sit in sixth spot in the Premier League, they are now just one point off fifth placed Liverpool and two off fourth placed Arsenal.