Jose Fonte Admits Quick Southampton Return Was Tough

West Ham new boy Jose Fonte has revealed that it was tough for him to play against former side Southampton so soon after leaving St Mary's.



The 33-year-old was on the field as his new side beat the Saints 3-1 away from home to return to winning ways after a midweek loss to Manchester City.











Giving his reaction post the match and asked if he was able to cope with the pressure of playing against a side whom he left only a few weeks back, the veteran said that it was tough for him.



However, Fonte also took time to insist that he has a clear conscience, having given it his all for the Saints while he was with them and now doing the same for the side he has just signed for.





"The move is still fresh and only a couple of weeks ago I was still a Southampton player", Fonte was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"No doubt it was tough, but the main thing is to stay focused on the game and do my job the best I could.



"It was almost eight seasons so it was tough but with the help of my team-mates and West Ham supporters the most important thing was achieving what we got – the three points.



"I always gave my best for Southampton, my sweat and blood so my conscience is clear.



"The past was good but now I look forward to the new challenge ahead of me."



Since signing from fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace back in January, 2010, Fonte spent the last seven years at Southampton before securing an £8m move to the London Stadium this January.

