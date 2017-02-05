Juan Mata Starts – Manchester United Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on champions Leicester City in a Premier League game at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.



Jose Mourinho's men will want to take full advantage of Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points on Saturday by making no mistake against the Foxes. All three points for the Red Devils would close the gap to Liverpool to just one point and to Arsenal to two points.











Leicester, currently sitting only one point above the relegation zone, are also keen for points. But to make sure the match goes Manchester United's way, Mourinho picks Zlatan Ibrahimovic up top, with support from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford. Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba will be keen to boss midfield, while at the back Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly form the centre-back pairing.



On the bench, Mourinho has available to bring on Anthony Martial if needed, while Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard will also be hoping for a chance to feature.



Manchester United Team vs Leicester City



De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic



Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Young, Martial

