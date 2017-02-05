Jurgen Klopp Not Doing Much Better Than Brendan Rodgers Did – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Dietmar Hamann has questioned how much Liverpool have improved under Jurgen Klopp, explaining that in terms of points average, the German is not too far ahead of ex-Reds boss Brendan Rodgers.



Liverpool chose to sack Rodgers in October 2015 and drafted in former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp as his replacement.











While Liverpool limped to a finish of eighth in the Premier League, they did reach the final of both the League Cup and Europa League, though lost both.



This term Liverpool started brightly under Klopp and until 2017 dawned were considered genuine title challengers – however they have won once in their last ten games in all competitions and have exited the League Cup and FA Cup, along with sliding out of the top four in the league.





And Hamann has questioned just how much Klopp has improved Liverpool from the days of Rodgers, who is now in charge of Scottish champions Celtic, especially with the Reds having handed the German a new six-year contract.