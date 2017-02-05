XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2017 - 21:42 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Not Doing Much Better Than Brendan Rodgers Did – Liverpool Legend

 




Dietmar Hamann has questioned how much Liverpool have improved under Jurgen Klopp, explaining that in terms of points average, the German is not too far ahead of ex-Reds boss Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool chose to sack Rodgers in October 2015 and drafted in former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp as his replacement.




While Liverpool limped to a finish of eighth in the Premier League, they did reach the final of both the League Cup and Europa League, though lost both.

This term Liverpool started brightly under Klopp and until 2017 dawned were considered genuine title challengers – however they have won once in their last ten games in all competitions and have exited the League Cup and FA Cup, along with sliding out of the top four in the league.
 


And Hamann has questioned just how much Klopp has improved Liverpool from the days of Rodgers, who is now in charge of Scottish champions Celtic, especially with the Reds having handed the German a new six-year contract.

"He had an impact and has improved some players but if you look at the pure facts, the points average didn't improve dramatically from Brendan Rodgers' time", Hamann said on the BBC's Match of the Day 2.

"They have lost two finals – both they could or should have won – and then the club make a decision with their heart and not their head and extend the contract."

Liverpool face a tough game next weekend as they look to bounce back as Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to Anfield.

The Reds then travel to champions Leicester City before welcoming Arsene Wenger's Arsenal to Anfield for their first game of March.
 