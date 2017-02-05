Leeds United Star Unsure Whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Stay In England For Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed he would love to lock horns with Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season in the Premier League, but raised the prospect of the striker heading back to Italy.



Ibrahimovic is currently rolling back the years with Manchester United, while Jansson is helping Leeds put together a genuine promotion tilt in the Championship.











The pair have played together previously, while on international duty with Sweden; and they have only come up against each other once, in a match situation in a pre-season friendly when Malmo took on Inter.



Jansson would love to try to stop Ibrahimovic in the Premier League, but with constant speculation over a return to Italy for the former AC Milan, Inter and Juventus man, he is not sure the Swede will still be in England.





"I really killed him in that game so maybe he is scared of me!" laughed Jansson to the Yorkshire Evening Post.