Liverpool In Recent Years Just Not Good Enough – Reds Legend Pulls No Punches

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann believes the Reds' performances in recent years have not been good enough and he stressed something must change at Anfield because the club's record of late is unacceptable.



Since American owners Fenway Sports Group took control of the club in 2010, Liverpool have won just one trophy, the League Cup in 2012 under Kenny Dalglish. In the six years prior to FSG's arrival, Liverpool won the Champions League and the FA Cup, along with regularly competing in the Champions League.











Current boss Jurgen Klopp is trying to change Liverpool's fortunes and guided the Reds to the finals of the League Cup and the Europa League last season, though his side came up short in both.



And an alarming slide in form in 2017 means Liverpool are now battling to finish in the top four after looking like genuine title contenders for the first half of the season.





For Hamann, Liverpool are just not hitting the levels they should hit as one of the world's biggest clubs.