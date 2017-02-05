XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2017 - 11:01 GMT

Modou Barrow And Alfonso Pedraza On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

 




Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in a crunch Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

With Leeds sitting in fourth spot in the table and Huddersfield in fifth, the stakes are high and Garry Monk's men know they would slip to fifth if they lose against David Wagner's side today. On the other hand, all three points for Leeds would push them into third and above Reading.




For the heat of a derby battle, Monk has the experience of Rob Green between the sticks, while Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson form the central defensive pairing. Ronaldo Vieira and Liam Bridcutt are both handed starts and Monk will want the pair to boss midfield and help his side control possession. Up top, Leeds have Chris Wood, while tucked in behind are Pablo Hernandez, Stuart Dallas and Souleymane Doukara.

On the bench, the Leeds boss can call for new signings Modou Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza, while Marcus Antonsson is an attacking option.

 


Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield Town

Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Vieira, Bridcutt, Hernandez, Dallas, Doukara, Wood

Substitutes: Silvestri, Cooper, Coyle, Barrow, Pedraza, O'Kane, Antonsson
 