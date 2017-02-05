Modou Barrow And Alfonso Pedraza On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in a crunch Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.



With Leeds sitting in fourth spot in the table and Huddersfield in fifth, the stakes are high and Garry Monk's men know they would slip to fifth if they lose against David Wagner's side today. On the other hand, all three points for Leeds would push them into third and above Reading.











For the heat of a derby battle, Monk has the experience of Rob Green between the sticks, while Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson form the central defensive pairing. Ronaldo Vieira and Liam Bridcutt are both handed starts and Monk will want the pair to boss midfield and help his side control possession. Up top, Leeds have Chris Wood, while tucked in behind are Pablo Hernandez, Stuart Dallas and Souleymane Doukara.



On the bench, the Leeds boss can call for new signings Modou Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza, while Marcus Antonsson is an attacking option.



Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield Town



Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Vieira, Bridcutt, Hernandez, Dallas, Doukara, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Cooper, Coyle, Barrow, Pedraza, O'Kane, Antonsson

