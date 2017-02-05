Nadir Ciftci On Bench – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: St Johnstone vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have officially named their starting team and substitutes to lock horns with St Johnstone in an away Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



The Bhoys are firmly in command in the Premiership and have not been beaten domestically this season. Brendan Rodgers' men go into the game a whopping 24 points ahead of second placed Aberdeen and third placed Rangers, a gap that would grow to 27 points with victory today.











Boosted by holding on to Craig Gordon and Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window, Rodgers picks Scott Sinclair, Patrick Roberts and Gary Mackay-Steven as his attacking threats, with striker Dembele on the bench. Dedryck Boyata lines up in the centre of defence alongside Erik Sviatchenko, while Scott Brown and Nir Bitton aim to win the midfield battle.



On the bench, the Celtic manager has striker Nadir Ciftci if needed, while Jozo Simunovic is a defensive option.



Celtic Team vs St Johnstone



Gordon, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Henderson, Mackay-Steven, Sinclair, Roberts



Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Ciftci, Dembele, Gamboa, McGregor, Forrest

