XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2017 - 11:32 GMT

Nadir Ciftci On Bench – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

 




Fixture: St Johnstone vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Celtic have officially named their starting team and substitutes to lock horns with St Johnstone in an away Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

The Bhoys are firmly in command in the Premiership and have not been beaten domestically this season. Brendan Rodgers' men go into the game a whopping 24 points ahead of second placed Aberdeen and third placed Rangers, a gap that would grow to 27 points with victory today.




Boosted by holding on to Craig Gordon and Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window, Rodgers picks Scott Sinclair, Patrick Roberts and Gary Mackay-Steven as his attacking threats, with striker Dembele on the bench. Dedryck Boyata lines up in the centre of defence alongside Erik Sviatchenko, while Scott Brown and Nir Bitton aim to win the midfield battle.

On the bench, the Celtic manager has striker Nadir Ciftci if needed, while Jozo Simunovic is a defensive option.

 


Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Gordon, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Henderson, Mackay-Steven, Sinclair, Roberts

Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Ciftci, Dembele, Gamboa, McGregor, Forrest
 