PHOTO: Alfonso Pedraza Comments On Leeds United Debut

Alfonso Pedraza admits he has mixed emotions after making his Leeds United debut on Sunday.
The highly rated Spanish winger, who is on loan at Leeds from La Liga club Villarreal, came off the bench at the John Smith's Stadium in the 62nd minute, with the scoreline against Huddersfield Town at that point 1-1.
Pedraza could do nothing to help Leeds avoid slipping to defeat as they conceded in the 89th minute and lost 2-1 to their fierce rivals.
The Leeds new boy admits the result has left him with mixed emotions, as the happiness of playing for the Whites is tinged by the sadness of losing.
Sad for today's result but happy for making my #LUFC debut. Focused now on the next match.— Alfonso Pedraza Sag (@Alfonsopedraza9) February 5, 2017
He posted a photograph of himself warming up for the game and wrote: "Sad for today's result, but happy for making my Leeds United debut."
And Pedraza is now planning for Leeds to bounce back in their next fixture.
"Focused now on the next match."
Leeds are next in action next weekend when they welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road.
And they will see a familiar face next Saturday as Neil Warnock is in charge of the Bluebirds.