06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/02/2017 - 13:46 GMT

They Handled Ross County So Comfortably – Mark Warburton Lauds Rangers Duo

 




Rangers boss Mark Warburton has praised the centre-back pairing of Philippe Senderos and Clint Hill, who he thought were superb against Ross County on Saturday and handled everything thrown their way.

Warburton's men could not keep a clean sheet against County at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership match as the game ended 1-1, but the Gers boss was pleased with what he saw from Senderos and Hill.




He noted the duo have limited experience playing with each other and was delighted with what he saw.

"I thought Philippe and Clint were strong", Warburton told Rangers TV.
 


"There was one situation in the first half where both went for the same ball – but they haven’t played together if at all", he continued.

"But I thought they dealt very comfortably with what was thrown at them."

Both Senderos and Hill were snapped up by Warburton during the transfer window last summer and have been battling with Rob Kiernan and Danny Wilson for game time.

The pair boast extensive experience, with 31-year-old Senderos having turned out for Arsenal, AC Milan, Valencia and Aston Villa, amongst others.

Hill, 38, clocked six years at QPR before joining Rangers.
 