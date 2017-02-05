They Handled Ross County So Comfortably – Mark Warburton Lauds Rangers Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Mark Warburton has praised the centre-back pairing of Philippe Senderos and Clint Hill, who he thought were superb against Ross County on Saturday and handled everything thrown their way.



Warburton's men could not keep a clean sheet against County at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership match as the game ended 1-1, but the Gers boss was pleased with what he saw from Senderos and Hill.











He noted the duo have limited experience playing with each other and was delighted with what he saw.



"I thought Philippe and Clint were strong", Warburton told Rangers TV.





"There was one situation in the first half where both went for the same ball – but they haven’t played together if at all", he continued.