Very Lively – Leeds United New Boy Alfredo Pedraza Catches Whites Legend’s Eye

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray was impressed with what he saw from the club's new signing Alfredo Pedraza on his debut against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.



Pedraza joined Leeds on loan until the end of the season from La Liga club Villarreal on transfer deadline day in January and featured in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield.











The Spanish winger was brought off the bench in the 62nd minute, replacing Souleymane Doukara, but he could not help the Whites avoid conceding a second goal which cost them the game.



But Gray saw enough from Pedraza to be encouraged and said on LUTV: "Pedraza looked lively.





"He looked very lively", the Leeds legend added.