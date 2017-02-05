XRegister
06 October 2016

05/02/2017 - 23:00 GMT

Very Lively – Leeds United New Boy Alfredo Pedraza Catches Whites Legend’s Eye

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray was impressed with what he saw from the club's new signing Alfredo Pedraza on his debut against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

Pedraza joined Leeds on loan until the end of the season from La Liga club Villarreal on transfer deadline day in January and featured in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield.




The Spanish winger was brought off the bench in the 62nd minute, replacing Souleymane Doukara, but he could not help the Whites avoid conceding a second goal which cost them the game.

But Gray saw enough from Pedraza to be encouraged and said on LUTV: "Pedraza looked lively.
 


"He looked very lively", the Leeds legend added.

Gray also insists that Leeds are not yet out of the race to finish in an automatic promotion spot in the Championship despite dropping to fifth with Huddersfield rising to fourth.

"We're not out of it yet, the top two", he said.

"But we should definitely be in the top six."

There were though no complaints from the Leeds legend about the Whites having lost both their league fixtures against Huddersfield this season.

"On the games they have played against us they've proven to be the better team.

"They performed well and worked hard.

"The difference between this Huddersfield side and teams we've seen before is that they are physically strong", Gray added.
 