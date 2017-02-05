XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/02/2017 - 14:10 GMT

What Use Is Possession Without Goals, Bemoans Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that possession is of no use for his team if they are not able score and win matches.

The Reds succumbed to their fourth defeat in five matches as they were humbled 2-0 at struggling Hull City on Saturday.




Alfred N'Diaye scored the opening goal for the hosts and while Klopp's side dominated possession, enjoying 72 per cent of it, they were left frustrated as the Tigers added a second in the 84th minute with Oumar Niasse adding to the scoresheet.

The German manager, while giving his post match reaction, said that possession simply doesn't mean anything if his men cannot turn it into goals and win matches.
 


The manager was particularly critical about his side's first half performance, insisting that they have to take all the criticism that comes with the loss in their stride and think about how they can react in their next match.  

"At this moment obviously that was not enough. The first half for sure was not enough. We gave both goals away easily, the overall performance was not like it should be", Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"It makes no sense for us to play like this.

"If we played like we did in the second half for the whole game no team can cope with us.

"But we need to wake up, that was not acceptable.

"I have a lot of thoughts at the moment and I can’t even say a few of them right now because I really need to think about what happened.

"We had a lot of possession, but what is possession?

"Possession is only good if you create something.

"It was not like we expected from ourselves. We have to take the criticism, think about it, find a few answers and react."
 