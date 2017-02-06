XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2017 - 11:41 GMT

Cristiano Ronaldo Best Player I’ve Ever Faced, Rangers Star Reveals

 




Rangers defender Lee Hodson has named Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has come up against during his career to date.

The 25-year-old played against the former Manchester United forward when Northern Ireland took on Portugal in a 2014 World Cup qualification match in September 2013.




Ronaldo, who won his fourth Ballon d'Or award last December, netted a hat-trick in that game as Portugal won the Group F contest 4-2.

And Hodson, who is a Manchester United fan, explained that it was a great experience to play against a player he grew up watching, with the Northern Irishman naming Ronaldo the best individual he has played against.
 


“Cristiano Ronaldo”, he told Rangers TV, when asked to name the best player he has played against.

“I played against him when we played Portugal in a World Cup qualifier a couple of years back.

“At the time he was the best player in the world, I think.

“Being a United fan and to play against someone I’ve grown up watching was a great experience for me.”

Hodson went on to reveal that although he was not star-struck while playing against Ronaldo, he did want to exchange his shirt with the 32-year-old, something which did not happen.

“Was I star-struck? No, actually I wasn’t”, he continued.

“It was just another game, another 11 players. But I did want to ask for his shirt during the game.

“But I ended up getting [Fabio] Coentrao’s, the left-back from Real Madrid.

“I would say that Ronaldo is the best player I’ve played against.”

Hodson, who joined Rangers from MK Dons last summer, has thus far made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants.
 