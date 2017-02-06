Good In Air, On Floor, Very Intelligent, Can Tell He’s Chelsea – Former Leeds Star Lauds Talent

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan admits he was impressed with Izzy Brown's performance for Huddersfield Town in the Terriers' 2-1 win over the Whites on Sunday.
Brown is on loan at Huddersfield from Chelsea and replaced Blues team-mate Kasey Palmer at the John Smith's Stadium in just the 25th minute, as Palmer picked up an injury.
It took just two minutes for Brown to make his mark as he prodded Huddersfield into the lead in the 27th minute, while he then went on to produce a good display against Garry Monk's side.
David Wagner's men ultimately won the game 2-1 with a last minute winner from Michael Hefele, as Leeds tasted a third defeat in their last five games.
Whelan was watching on for BBC Radio Leeds and was hugely impressed with the Chelsea forward's performance against the Elland Road outfit.
The former Leeds star saluted Brown's creativity, strength and game intelligence, while also noting that the Chelsea man has full faith in his own ability.
"I think he gave Town a bit more physicality and invention", Whelan said.
"He is good in the air and on the deck and he is very intelligent – his Chelsea pedigree is obvious.
"His goal and the timing of his run was great.
"He came on and got straight into the game. He trusts his ability.
"Huddersfield play with an intensity and he's a perfect fit for that", he added.
Brown will be hoping to help power Huddersfield to promotion to the Premier League this term, while Leeds will want to keep the forward quiet if they meet the Terriers again, in the playoffs.