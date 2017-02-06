Good In Air, On Floor, Very Intelligent, Can Tell He’s Chelsea – Former Leeds Star Lauds Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan admits he was impressed with Izzy Brown's performance for Huddersfield Town in the Terriers' 2-1 win over the Whites on Sunday.



Brown is on loan at Huddersfield from Chelsea and replaced Blues team-mate Kasey Palmer at the John Smith's Stadium in just the 25th minute, as Palmer picked up an injury.











It took just two minutes for Brown to make his mark as he prodded Huddersfield into the lead in the 27th minute, while he then went on to produce a good display against Garry Monk's side.



David Wagner's men ultimately won the game 2-1 with a last minute winner from Michael Hefele, as Leeds tasted a third defeat in their last five games.





Whelan was watching on for BBC Radio Leeds and was hugely impressed with the Chelsea forward's performance against the Elland Road outfit.