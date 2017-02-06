Hakan Calhanoglu Denies Chelsea Move Quotes

Follow @insidefutbol





Hakan Calhanoglu insists that quotes attributed to him about wanting to join Chelsea are wrong.



It was claimed in the Turkish media that the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder had said he has his heart set on a move to Premier League leaders Chelsea in the summer.











Leverkusen have themselves already rubbished the quotes attributed to Calhanoglu and now the player has followed suit.



He also denied having made comments about the court case involving him, which recently saw FIFA slap him with a four-month ban for breach of contract, due to a spat with Trabzonspor.





Calhanoglu wrote on Twitter: "I said nothing about Chelsea in the press and didn't talk to any Turkish journalist – neither about the court decision nor about my future!"