He Kept Us In It – Young Leeds United Goalkeeper Earns Coach’s Praise

Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt has praised young goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell for his performance against Sheffield United.
The Whites played host to the Blades at Thorp Arch and went down to a 4-3 defeat, playing 45 minutes with ten men after Kalvin Phillips was given his marching orders in first half injury time.
Peacock-Farrell has been out of action this season after undergoing hand surgery, but he is now firmly back in action and was between the sticks against the Blades.
Blunt was pleased with what he saw from the shot-stopper and explained that Peacock-Farrell kept the young Whites in the game at points.
"Bails kept us in it with one or two great saves", Blunt said on LUTV.
"He's a good 'keeper and he one of those who is still learning."
Peacock-Farrell was not the only first team member to play against Sheffield United, with Tyler Denton, Phillips and Marcus Antonsson all featuring.
Antonsson scored and Blunt says it is a positive for senior side boss Garry Monk that the first team stars asked to play.
"It's good from the manager's side that they've asked to play and they recognise they need minutes to help them physically, to push on to the first team", he added.