He Kept Us In It – Young Leeds United Goalkeeper Earns Coach’s Praise

Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt has praised young goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell for his performance against Sheffield United.



The Whites played host to the Blades at Thorp Arch and went down to a 4-3 defeat, playing 45 minutes with ten men after Kalvin Phillips was given his marching orders in first half injury time.











Peacock-Farrell has been out of action this season after undergoing hand surgery, but he is now firmly back in action and was between the sticks against the Blades.



Blunt was pleased with what he saw from the shot-stopper and explained that Peacock-Farrell kept the young Whites in the game at points.





"Bails kept us in it with one or two great saves", Blunt said on LUTV.