He Never Puts Foot Wrong – Rangers Star Reveals Best Player He’s Played With

Rangers defender Lee Hodson has stated that while his idol was Manchester United legend David Beckham, the best player he has thus far played with is his compatriot Steven Davis.



Beckham won six Premier League titles and one Champions League amongst other honours during his time at Manchester United before deciding to leave for Real Madrid in 2003.











The ex-England international, who won league titles in Spain and France as well, also played for LA Galaxy, with Hodson naming him as his idol.



“If it’s to do with football, I would say David Beckham”, he told Rangers TV, when asked to name his idol.





Hodson then went on to identify Davis as the best player he has played with in his career.

The Rangers full-back revealed that the Southampton star is an ideal role model, who took him under his wing when he first broke into the Northern Ireland squad.



“There’s been a few. There are plenty of players here”, Hodson replied, when asked about the best player he has played with and why.



“But one of the best is Steven Davies of Northern Ireland and Southampton.



“When I went in as a young player to the Northern Ireland squad, he was the captain.



“He was a role model for me and he took me under his wing, brought me into the squad and looked after me.



“He shows his quality on and off the pitch – training day in and day out, he never puts a foot wrong.”



Hodson, who is a product of Watford’s youth system, joined Rangers from League One outfit MK Dons on a three-year deal last summer.

