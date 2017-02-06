It’s What I Can Improve – Rangers Talent Focused On Area Of Game To Get Better At

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Ross McCrorie has insisted that he wants to improve his skill of keeping hold of the ball in tight areas and also to be better at passing.



The centre-back, who joined Dumbarton on loan in January, has thus far made three appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Championship outfit.











McCrorie is a product of Rangers’ youth system, but is yet to make his first team debut for the Gers.



And the 18-year-old, who spent time away at Ayr United on loan last season, identified the areas of his game which have scope for improvement.





“The part of my game which I can improve is keeping the ball in tight areas and keep my passing percentages high”, McCrorie told Rangers TV.

McCrorie went on to add that his strengths are his pace and power, combined with his ability to defend in one on one situations.



McCrorie, who has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level, made 15 appearances for Ayr United last season, scoring twice and providing as many assists in addition to helping their defence.

